Dyersville Sales Co. manager says state permits prevent hay from coming into Iowa

The manager of Dyersville Sales Company said the state is making it difficult for truckers to get much-needed hay into the state.

Bales of hay are stacked up at the Dyersville Sales Co. auction on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Often when trucks transport hay, straw, or cornstalks, they're overweight. Iowa requires a permit for any truckload of hay, which isn't the case in other Midwest states.

Dale Leslein, manager of the Dyersville Sales Co., said these permits are making it difficult for him to get hay into his auction.

"The trucking industry just won’t deal with it anyhow. There’s too much red tape and too much going through it," Leslein said.

Leslein said truckers don't want to pay for these permits. Even if they did, he said truckers are worried they'll get cited for not having the correct permits.

Leslein said it's critical to get hay into the state because of a shortage.

"We had a serious winter kill with our alfalfa and the last two years we’ve had excessive rainfall and production has been way down," Leslein explained.

"It’s going to take a couple of years to rebuild our alfalfa stand and get our production back up, you know this nightmare is not going to end anytime soon," Leslein added. "The best way to help our farmers here in northeast Iowa is to make hay, straw, and cornstalks exempt from the oversized load permit.”

A low supply of hay means the prices go up, and that falls back on farmers like Tom Schmitt, who owns a dairy farm in Rickardsville.

"Today, you're probably gonna see hay that’s going to sell for anywhere upwards to $300 a ton. That’s expensive," Schmitt said.

These overweight permits for hay, corn, and straw cost $25. That allows a truck to drive on state roads for an unlimited number of times in one year. To drive on county, and some city, roads, truckers have to purchase permits from those local governments, too.

Iowa Department of Transportation Sergeant Neil Suckow said the state has given truckers a break by charging $25 instead of $50, which is the price for all other overweight loads.

“We are trying to accommodate them a little bit with allowing the divisible load when we normally don’t allow any other divisible loads," Suckow said.

Suckow said the permit promotes safety by telling drivers if they need a specific signing or flag requirement.

"That’s all for other vehicles to be able to identify that, you know, there is a bigger vehicle that is coming at them," Suckow said.

Leslein isn't sure how much longer his business and farms can last with the permits in place.

"These permits are really hurting our family farmers and they’re trying to do nothing more than move feed around in order to put food on people’s plates," Leslein said.