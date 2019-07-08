Dupaco to receive more than $8 million in state historic tax credits

The state of Iowa has awarded more than $8 million to Dupaco's Voices building renovation in Dubuque.

Dupaco is receiving $8.5 million in state historic tax credits for renovating this building in Dubuque's Millwork District. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

Dupaco is renovating the former Voices warehouse in the Millwork District for its administrative offices. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) registered Dupaco to receive $8,590,043 in State Historic Preservation Tax credits.

This is a $37 million project that Dupaco hopes to have finished by late 2020.