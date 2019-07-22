Dupaco hosts competition that lets people cash in on good credit scores

A competition in eastern Iowa is helping young people cash in on having a good credit score, all while offering lessons everyone can use.

Mariko Kurobe (left) discusses credit scores with Jimmy McDermott at Dupaco Community Credit Union in Dubuque on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Dupaco Community Credit Union is hosting a Great Credit Race to teach people about the importance of building and maintaining credit. 12 people are competing, and each started out with zero credit. They're trying to get their score as high as they can in a six-month period.

Jimmy McDermott, a 19-year-old from Dubuque about to leave for college, said he joined the race because he had little knowledge of anything about credit.

"I was like, alright I'm a poor college kid, I could learn a thing or two before I go off to school," McDermott said.

Nearly three months into the race and he's gotten his score up to 703.

"I think that’s pretty good," McDermott said. "I’ve been told that’s good.”

McDermott has been able to get his score there with the help of Mariko Kurobe, a credit coach with Dupaco. Each competitor is paired with a coach who checks in on their progress. Kurobe said it's important for young adults to establish a good credit score early on.

"If you learn how to pay your loans now and have a good credit score established now, you will save money in the future on lower interest rates," Kurobe said.

For people looking to establish, maintain or improve a credit score, Kurobe said to open a credit card and never miss a payment.

"My racers, I told them, go fill up your tank of gas and then pay that money off right away so that you don't accrue the interest or you don't carry a balance from month to month," Kurobe said.

She also says you don't want your debt to get away from you, so keep it manageable.

"Making sure you don't max out credit cards, making sure you kind of keep your debt managed well is what's going to boost your score," Kurobe said.

That's exactly what McDermott has done. He says he's learning a lot and hopes other people will take their credit seriously.

"I think there's a lot of like valuable lessons that you can learn early on in your life that, you know can benefit you as you get older," McDermott said.

The race will end in November, and the first place winner with receive $1,000 from Dupaco. The runner up will get $500.