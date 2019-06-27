Dunkerton police chief arrested, charged with misconduct

A police chief in Black Hawk County is facing misconduct charges following a criminal investigation.

In May 2019, the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted by the Dunkerton Police Department to conduct a criminal investigation into Chief Katherine Krieger, accused of misreporting hours she worked.

"The investigation, and it's subsequent findings, are based on a number of credible corroborating sources/witnesses and other documentation and corroborating evidence to indicate that the Chief of Police violated Iowa law in various ways and numerous occasions," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office Krieger, 25, turned herself into the Black Hawk County Jail and charged with misconduct, theft and tampering with records.

The case is now in the hands of the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.

Krieger has been the chief since August 2018.