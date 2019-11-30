Duncan nails winning kick, earns athletic scholarship after game

Keith Duncan's 29th and final field goal of the regular college football season will likely be memorable for him and Hawkeye fans for years to come, but it came with an extra victory in the locker room after the game.

Iowa Hawkeyes junior placekicker Keith Duncan speaks with members of the media after the team's 27-24 victory over the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers. Duncan made a 48-yard game-winning field goal with six seconds remaining in regulation (Scott Saville/KCRG)

The coaching staff told him that he would be receiving an athletic scholarship.

“You know, that was an awesome experience, so I’m really happy about that,” Duncan said about being told he would be place on athletic scholarship. “I think I said this last week, team goals will lead to individual goals, and that’s where we are today.”

Duncan, a junior from Weddington, North Carolina, has been a walk-on for the University of Iowa football team, starting as a true freshman in 2016. He saw no game action in the following two seasons but has become one of the best kickers in the country during this season.

He had the opportunity to prove it at the end of Saturday's game, having been set-up for a 48-yard field goal with six seconds left on the clock. The opposing coaches tried to ice him with back-to-back timeouts, but it didn’t work. Duncan, for the third time in his career, kicks a game-winner at or near the end of regulation to give the Hawkeyes a 27-24 win over the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“That’s what you live for. I mean, that’s why you want to become a kicker. You’ve just got to be hungry for the kick. You don’t want to be scared, you just go and get it,” Duncan said.

Duncan is one of three finalists for the Lou Groza award. To be able to make the game-winner on a wet field in the wind was quite an accomplishment.

A reporter asked Duncan whether he had told his parents yet, to which he replied “I haven’t, I haven’t been on my phone yet. So, maybe they’ll find out right now,” with a laugh.