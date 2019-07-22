Dumped excess food deliveries showing up at former Waterloo greyhound park

Some unexpected food waste being dumped is creating a headache for one Waterloo-area developer.

Discarded food products at the former site of the Waterloo greyhound park (Rebecca Phelps/KCRG)

Earlier this year, pallets of food began showing up at the former greyhound track in Waterloo. The food turned out to be items rejected by the Target Distribution Center, and other locations, for various reasons.

Harold Youngblut is the owner of Deer Creek Development and has owned the lot since 2005. He started reaching out to those businesses and has noticed an improvement in the last few months. But, he said there are still boxes of food dumped a few times a week.

"I've seen as many as 4-5 pallets," Youngblut said. "Bok choy, and cauliflower and watermelon and Totino's pizza rolls, and flowers."

Youngblut is working to minimize the food waste happening here by reaching out to food banks and local churches. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank collects rejected food from retail stores. It normally gets up to 1.2 million pounds of food every year from Target alone.

"Anything and everything you can imagine that comes in," Barb Prather, Northeast Iowa Food Bank executive director, said. "Then we take it, go through it, make sure it's good for people to eat and then we distribute it out through our network."

Prather said the decision to dump rejected food usually comes from the individual truck drivers. The food bank posts signs at truck stops and at retail stores encouraging drivers to bring rejected products to the food bank.

Last year, the food bank gave out more than 6 million meals, and over 2.7 million pounds of that food were originally items rejected by retail stores.