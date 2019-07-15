Duluth Trading Company to open satellite distribution center in Dubuque

A growing lifestyle brand is expanding its distribution operations with a new center in Dubuque, company officials announced today.

Duluth Trading Company, which is based in Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, will be opening what it is calling a satellite distribution center. It will help operations with its primary distribution center in Belleville, Wisconsin.

The facility will employ 12 full-time staff, as well as 200 or more seasonal part-time employees during the company's peak sales season. According to job listings on the company's website, peak times run from roughly August through February.

Employees will give more capacity to their internet sales distribution along with providing distribution to the company's brick-and-mortar locations.

The 102,000 square foot facility is intended to open on Monday, August 5.