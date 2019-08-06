Dubuque's new VA clinic nearing completion

Veterans will soon have access to a brand new clinic in Dubuque.

The new VA outpatient clinic is located in a portion of the former KMart building off Highway 20. It's four and a half times bigger than the old clinic, which was located on Mercy's campus.

Dubuque Clinic Manager Ann Fessler says this new building will allow them to offer services they couldn't before, like radiology, physical therapy, and expanded mental health services. The size also allows staff to have more room to administer those services.

"We're so crowded right now that just the anticipation of having all this extra room and additional services is extremely exciting for us," Fessler said.

Expanded services should prevent vets from traveling to other VA clinics for care, like in Iowa City.

The clinic will officially open on August 15. Fessler says the veterans are just as excited as the staff to have this new space.