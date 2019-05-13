Dubuque's 'master plan' for Central Ave. explores two-way street, community space

The City of Dubuque is considering converting Central Avenue into a two-way street as part of its master plan for the corridor.

News Drone 9 captures a bird's eye view of Central Avenue and 18th St. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

One of the city council's 2018-2020 goals is for developing a plan for economic revitalization on Central. A master plan is the first step in creating a map for what could be done on the corridor.

Ideas in the plan include adding more trees, lighting and bike racks, but one of the main focuses is to make the busy street more pedestrian-friendly. To do this, the plan outlines expanding the sidewalks and converting the street from a one-way to a two-way.

Dubuque civil engineer Jon Dienst says that can encourage investment.

He said, "that really does help spur retail development because it’s a lot easier to get to those businesses."

However, he said that the plan is not set in stone and a lot would need to happen before the city could move ahead.

First, the Southwest Arterial needs to be complete so the city can then conduct a traffic and parking study. The city doesn't want to do that before the Arterial's completion because traffic patterns on Central will likely change.

Dienst says the city already has $200,000 budgeted for a study in Fiscal Year 2020.

"How do we accommodate trucks, I know the Southwest Arterial project will happen, we will still have trucks that come through this corridor, in some amount, not losing them all," Dienst explained.

The idea, however, excites Central property owner Leonard Kutch.

"With the highway changing, they expect less truck traffic, semis in particular, and so having it more of a normal city street will, I think, be better for people just doing things here," he said.

Kutch is also optimistic about the design for community space on 18th St., just at the bend of Central. Renderings depict trees and an outdoor stage.

Dienst says that space wouldn't completely block off traffic to that street, but it would be a staple of the corridor.

"We are looking at that possibly being a kind of multi-use space, kind of a signature space for that area that they currently don’t have," he said.

Even though the plans aren't going to happen tomorrow, Kutch is happy the city is investing in this area.

"Any improvement in the local neighborhood as far as investment, quality of life, safety is a very positive thing in my mind," he said.