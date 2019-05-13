Dubuque's Leisure Services Department has ambitious ideas for former junkyard

The city of Dubuque is creating a plan for an old junkyard on the north end of town.

The City of Dubuque owns the site of the former Blum Company, a junkyard and recycling center, and is trying to create a plan for what to put there. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

It's the site of the former Blum Company which was a junkyard and recycling facility for over 50 years.

The city has EPA grants to clean it up, and Monday night the leisure services department presented council with their big ideas for the area. It included adding basketball courts, an ADA compliant kayak launch, and even a four-story building for programming.

Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger says it could bring people together.

"It can be something that's not just for that specific neighborhood or area, but a place that draws people in from all over Dubuque, all over outside of Dubuque," Kroger said. "It's a destination."

The department believes its current office space in Bunker Hill Golf Course isn't centrally located, which makes it difficult for people without cars or with accessibility issues to get to.

It also believes it could really make an impact and provide more meaningful programs to the north end neighborhoods by having its office space there.

However, none of those plans are approved or have funding. The city council would have to discuss it at future goal settings and select it as a priority for it to receive money for planning and implementation.

The site is along the lower Bee Branch Creek that the city completed in 2011.