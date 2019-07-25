Dubuque work release inmate fails to report back to facility

Authorities in Dubuque are looking for an inmate who failed to report back to a work release facility.

Chad Weekley, 43, is to be serving time for willful injury causing serious injury, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was admitted to the Dubuque Residential Facility in Oct. 2018.

He did not return Wednesday night.

Work release escape notice: Dubuque pic.twitter.com/M1iWBtEmYE — Iowa Corrections (@IowaCorrections) July 25, 2019

Authorities said he is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 226 pounds.

Anyone with information on Weekley's location is asked to contact local police.