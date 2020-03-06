Dubuque woman sues Jimmy John's over E. coli outbreak

A Dubuque woman is suing Jimmy John's over an E. coli outbreak that she says made her sick.

Kahler Folkedahl says she bought and ate a sandwich from a Jimmy John's on JFK Road in Dubuque last November, the Des Moines Register reports. She went to the hospital about a week later after experiencing symptoms of E. coli.

The CDC says Iowa is one of five states involved in the E. coli outbreak last year. Fourteen people in those states got sick after eating clover sprouts. Jimmy John's says it no longer serves them.

Last week, the FDA sent a warning letter to the company, blaming it for several outbreaks in recent years.

