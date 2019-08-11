Dubuque woman behind nonprofit rescuing injured, abandoned animals

Sitting in her background on a warm Wednesday, Vikki Ruefer is getting ready to bottle feed a four-week-old kitten.

Vikki Ruefer recently rescued two kittens through her nonprofit, Whispurring Hope Rescue. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

"Get that bottle in there and he’ll start drinking," Ruefer said as she put the small bottle in the kitten's mouth.

Someone had just dropped off the animal to Ruefer moments before, and she gladly took it in. That's what she does as the founder of Whispurring Hope Rescue.

Since she started the nonprofit in 2013, Ruefer's focus has evolved. She used to take in all kinds of animals, from cats to horses. "Now we are down to critical animals," Ruefer said.

She takes in cats and dogs that are sick, injured, or abandoned. Recently, she received two cats that are brothers that were found in an abandoned mobile home in Wisconsin.

“The guy that was changing the locks found them under garbage. His name was Wayne," she said. Pointing to the cats, she added, "so we named him Wayne and it was (in) Mascota, so we named this little guy Muscoda.”

Each animal that walks through her doors is given a name. "Typically we name them from where they came so we can remember where they came from," Ruefer said.

She cares for the most fragile animals at her own home while others go to foster homes until she can find them permanent homes. She says many of her foster parents end up adopting the animals.

Of course, all of this work is costly. Vikki is preparing for a fundraiser on August 16th. It's a 50s theme with games, prizes, and a silent auction.

Her operation is almost entirely funded by donations and she strongly believes in her mission.

She said, "there are hundreds of thousands of animals you know and I can't help them all. But I can help the ones that really, really need help."