Dubuque winter farmers' market moves to Kennedy Mall

For the first time ever, organizers are hosting the Dubuque winter farmers' market on the west end of town.

The market's new location is in the former Younker's men's store in the Kennedy Mall.

Market Manager Paula Connors says the market has historically been in the downtown area. Most recently it was in the Roshek Building, but with the sale of that building to new companies, the market had to find a new location.

Connors says she thinks the move will work well.

"We’re hoping with the move to a more central location, a little further west, will perhaps open up new markets for us and get new customers to try us out," she said.

She also believes it could benefit the mall as a whole. Connors hopes the mall's free and large parking lot will encourage people to come to the market and then stay to visit other stores.

"We’re trying to partner not only with the Kennedy Mall, but with other different stores that are here, hoping that we can draw some more business to them, and I’m also really excited to be able to be on the forefront of making it more of a community space," Connors said.

Liz Rogers, Marketing Director for Kennedy Mall, echoed that community sentiment.

"For us, this is something that continues to bring more of a community to the mall. It's another offering we can bring to the community," said Rogers.

The winter market is every Saturday morning, from 9 a.m. to noon, through April. For more information, visit the website and Facebook page.