Dubuque wants to host RAGBRAI in 2020

Dubuque is throwing its name in the ring to host RAGRABI in 2020.

On Wednesday, Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol sent in a letter of request along with an application.

The City looks forward to the opportunity to welcome thousands of bikers to our 'Masterpiece on the Mississippi' and is committed to working with Travel Dubuque and other partners to prepare to host the exciting and important event," Buol said in the letter.

The Dubuque City Council is set to talk about it at their meeting Monday night, according to an agenda.

Dubuque hosted RAGBRAI, or the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, in 1974, 1983, 1993 and 2010. The ride in 2019 started in Council Bluffs and ended in Keokuk.