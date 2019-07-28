Dubuque volunteers work to end hunger on bike rides through town

For a handful of Dubuque bicyclists, Sunday was a chance to get back in the saddle after a long week.

“Three of us were at RAGBRAI, so we’re getting back to our routine here,” Dubuque resident Melinda Vize said.

For Vize and others, that routine starts each Sunday in the kitchen of Dubuque Rescue Mission, where Urban Bicycle Food Mission Dubuque volunteers prepare 150 burritos and sandwiches.

They’ve been doing it just about every Sunday since last August, right after Vize discovered something surprising about her hometown.

“There was no community meal being served on Sunday evenings,” she said.

That led to the creation of the Urban Bicycle Food Mission Dubuque. In almost a year since then, the group’s volunteers have prepared about 5,000 meals, all of which get a special delivery — most of the time, on two wheels.

After the cooking is finished, food is loaded up in coolers, which are ferried around downtown Dubuque in trailers on the backs of other volunteers’ bicycles.

We kind of have a soft rule of, if it’s below 40 [degrees], we go by vehicle,” Vize said.

Volunteers make pit stops throughout downtown, posting up outside places like the Carnegie-Stout Library.

People of all ages then gather to load up bags with a burrito or sandwich, along with fruit, oatmeal, and other snacks.

The volunteers are working to fill stomachs and a big need, not just in Dubuque, but across the entire state.

One in nine people in Iowa goes to bed hungry every night, according to Feeding America, an organization that works to end hunger across the country.

A study from the organization found that more than 340,000 Iowans are considered food insecure, meaning they don’t get enough food every day. Dubuque County’s food insecurity rate of 11.2% is higher than the state average of 10.9%.

But for Vize, working with Urban Bicycle Food Mission is also about connecting with the Dubuquers they serve.

“We care about more than just making sure they have food,” she said. “It’s making sure we’re getting to learn their names and that we’re recognizing them week to week.”

Soon, they hope to serve even more people, thanks to a $4,000 grant from Dubuque County Food Policy Center and expand their delivery to other parts of the city.

“Right now, we’re serving kind of a tighter area of downtown Dubuque, but we’re barely touching the food deserts that have been identified in Dubuque,” Vize said.

That would mean more biking, but it’s something the volunteers are happy to do.

“We’re feeding people, but it feeds our soul too,” Vize said.

Urban Bicycle Food Mission Dubuque relies heavily on private donations and is always in need of more volunteers.

Anyone who wants to connect with the group and help out can email UBFMDBQ@gmail.com, or visit the Urban Bicycle Food Mission Dubuque page on Facebook.