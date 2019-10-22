Dubuque to spend $1.4 million on combining Multicultural Family Center with empty building

Dubuque city leaders want to spend more than $1 million to connect two buildings into one.

The city plans to spend this money on a project for the Multicultural Family Center. The current building is at 1157 Central Avenue. The former Colts building sits empty right next door, so the city plans to connect the two buildings. It would take the MFC's footprint from 6,600 square feet to nearly 17,000 square feet. The total cost will be around $1.4 million.

MFC Director Jacqueline Hunter said the organization is in need of more space.

"As more partnerships are being built, more city entities are also utilizing this space for things they need, we know that we have to go to definitely a bigger and different model than we can offer at this time," Hunter said.

The combined space will have a large meeting space that can fit up to 200 people, or be divided into smaller areas. It will also have a kitchen, multipurpose rooms, and storage areas. Hunter says there will also be space for the Leisure Services Department to offer to programs.

"In addition to us being here, the Leisure Services will be here," Hunter said. "So some of the programming that’s happening at Bunker Hill will happen out of this space as well. We’ll open at 9 o’clock instead of 12 o’clock, and so you’ll have a host of activities that are already going on.”

And this addition will also give the MFC room to begin offering performing arts, as well as a college access center.

“Students and families will be able to go in there and do a lot of the things you would traditionally think would happen in a high school guidance counselor’s office, would be able to happen in this space here," Hunter explained.

The kids who hang out at the center are looking forward to the expansion.

"That's cool," Sandra Powell Moore said. "So it won't be so crowded over there where we sit."

Right now, the city has the project open to bids. It plans to award a contract on November 4 and have construction completed by the end of April 2020.