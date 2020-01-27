Dubuque starts smart parking meter pilot program downtown

107 parking spaces in downtown Dubuque will be getting smart meters and kiosks.

(Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

A three-month pilot program will include multi-space kiosks in the lots at the corners of Third Street and Main Street, and 11th Street and Elm Street. Single-space smart meters will cover 14 parking spots on Main Street.

The kiosks will show parking rates, hours, and time limits. The machines have larger screens making it easier for users to pay. The pay stations will take credit and debit cards, in addition to coins.

Renee Tyler, director of Transportation Services for the city, said the main goal is to provide city planners with parking data on what will work best for the city in the future.

"Our tools will allow us to actually gather data that can help our planners. It can help our engineering department. It's not just parking. It is something that intersects with all the various departments in the city when it comes to planning," Tyler said.

Tyler believes the new meters will help make parking more efficient due to the increasing age of the current meters, for which replacement parts are no longer made.

The Transportation Department is planning to install all the meters and kiosks by the end of the week.