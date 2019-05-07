Dubuque teacher uses Judi Chandlee grant to solve transportation barrier

Claudette Bees meets with a student to go over an apology letter he wrote to a teacher for disrupting the class.

Amy Unmacht (left) and Claudette Bees pose for a picture with a Judi Chandlee Tribute to Teachers grant check. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

It's just one of her many duties as Hempstead High School Assistant Principal. On Tuesday, those duties included receiving a poster board-sized check from Amy Unmacht.

"Happy Teacher Appreciation Week," Unmacht announced to a shocked Bees and an office full of staff.

The $500 check, distributed by the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, is from the Judi Chandlee Tribute to Teachers Endowment. Bees applied for a grant to set up transportation for parents who cannot get to and from the parent, teacher, and student conferences. In her 10 years at Hempstead, Bees said a lack of reliable transportation has prevented parents from attending.

“I would see that a lot of the minority or students in poverty, a lot of their parents were not coming. And we need the parents in," she said.

The $500 might not cover more than one day of transportation, according to Bees.

"It may cover one day of the parent teachers conferences and then we’ll put an emphasis on that particular day," she explained.

On the day of the conferences, there would be two or three pickup points.

Bees said, "one would be the Multicultural Family Center, the other would be the Dream Center, but I also know we have some families that live in Asbury.”

Kalej Rakin, an English-Language Learner Center paraprofessional at Hempstead, knows through his work with students that transportation is a real barrier for many.

He said, "most of them have only one vehicle, and if the dad is using the vehicle to work, then the mom would need another one to attend a meeting.”

This is important to Bees because she says parent involvement is key to student success.

"We need the student, we need the parent, and we need the school," she said. "And so we have to get involvement from our parents."

"Even if we increase the number of parents coming by say 10 percent, 20 percent, I think an increase of any percent is better than the status quo," Bees added.

The Foundation handed out numerous grants to teachers on Tuesday. It includes:





$496.18 to the Alternative Learning Center to purchase robotics to help teach STEM skills.



$500 to Marshall Elementary School to update its library with new books.



$345 to Jefferson Middle School to buy an escape room kit to teach problem solving and STEM skills.



$500 to Eisenhower Elementary School for guided reading books to develop reading skills.



$281.75 to Roosevelt Middle School for headsets so students can listen to historic speeches and novels.



$499.19 to Kennedy Elementary School to purchase equipment to create morning video announcements.



The Foundation also bought 13 iPads for each technology coach at the 13 elementary schools, a total of $5,611.35.