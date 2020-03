More fees for parking services in Dubuque have been suspended, according to city officials.

(Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Fees for city-run parking ramps and lots will be waived through the month of April, according to the parking department. This comes after the announcement of the suspension of fees for metered parking until April 12, 2020.

This includes the cost for monthly parking permit holders through the month of April.