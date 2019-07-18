Dubuque summer camp keeping kids cool during hottest days of summer

It can be a challenge to hold summer camps when it gets this hot, but one Dubuque organization has found ways to do it.

A teacher gets her kids moving at the St. Mark Youth Enrichment Summer Heroes Academy in 2018. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

KCRG's First Alert Weather team is predicting temperatures will reach the mid- to upper-90s Thursday, Friday and Saturday across eastern Iowa, with heat indices of 105 to 110. It's dangerous to be out in that heat for a long period of time, so St. Mark Youth Enrichment in Dubuque is ensuring its kids' safety by keeping them indoors.

On Thursday during its Summer Heroes Academy, kids in kindergarten through fifth grade had some physical activity time in the Boys and Girls Club gym. The air-conditioned space was perfect for the police department to host an academic and physical relay race.

"We had five different stations here today that included physical activity, thinking, knowledge-type stuff," School Resource Officer Jason Hoerner said.

While kids crab-walked through the course, answering math questions along the way, instructors made sure they had access to water.

"One of the things we do have is we have water bottles for each one of the kids that were donated by Prudential this summer," St. Mark Educational Coordinator Mel Dill said. "They do carry water bottles with them everywhere they go.”

The kids like to be as active as possible, so Dill says hydration is critical in the heat.

She said, "their energy does get higher when they’re hydrated. Of course, we know cognition is better when they’re hydrated, the mood is better, there are so many things that go with being hydrated so we work really hard on that.”

Alaina McDonough, Dayjah Baker-Howard and Leah Jantz, all 7-year-olds in the program, said they had fun with the police officers. They know it's hot outside, and they guess it's, "100 degrees, like 99 degrees. Yeah, 99 or 100.”

They know all the tricks and tips to stay cool.

"Get in the shade," Dayjah said. "We also turn on the fans a lot,” Alaina said. Leah added, "drink my water."

The kids often walk to nearby places like the Carnegie Stout Public Library and the Multicultural Family Center. On hot days, Dill says they skip the walk and instead take vehicles with AC.

Hoerner said he and other officers enjoy hosting activities for the kids, but it's even better when it's out of the elements.

"Even as adults, we don’t always want to be out in the hot, humid weather and everything but working with kids does make it more fun," he said.

When he's not at St. Mark he tries to find other ways to stay cool.

"I’m fortunate enough in the position that I have I’m able to wear shorts during the summer, but still with all the other gear on the upper body it still is really hot," Hoerner said. “Cranking that air conditioner on high in the cars when we are able to be in the cars, or just trying to stay out of the heat and still our jobs as best we can.”

He also said he tries to watch out for other officers, and he encourages other people to watch over their neighbors.

Hoerner said, "this time of year it’s important everybody be careful with the heat and pay attention to themselves and other people that are around them and watch out for each other so they don’t get overcome by the heat.”

As the heat continues, St. Mark will continue to be creative to get their kids through the dog days of summer.