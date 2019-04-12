Dubuque students to compete in wold-wide robotics competition

A team of Dubuque high school students will be heading to a world-wide robotics competition in Detroit later this month.

The team, Servos Strike Back, qualified for the FIRST Championship which takes place April 24th through the 27th. They were one of 450 teams to qualify.

The team consists of students from Senior High School, Hempstead High School, and the Alternative Learning Center. Team member Isabella My-Lum says they hope to continue their success.

"We're really like hoping for to get rookie all star award again like we did this past competition, which took us to worlds," said team member Isabella Milam.

Four other teams from around the region will compete against “Servo Strikes Back” later this month.