Dubuque student hosting lemonade stand to raise money for childhood cancer research

A Dubuque college student is raising money for childhood cancer research because of her personal connection to the disease.

Maggie Brandel is a junior at the University of Dubuque. She's hosting a lemonade stand Saturday through the national foundation, Alex's Lemonade Stand.

The group provides her with all of the material, including temporary tattoos, information sheets, and lemonade.

Brandel will sell lemonade, hot dogs and cookies at 100 North Grandview Avenue from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

She started doing this last year after losing someone to cancer.

"A few years back my cousin Griffin died from childhood cancer. So being impacted through that, I don't want anyone else to go through it. So I want to make a difference and try to help find a cure," she said.

Last year she raised $322 which funded six hours of cancer research. This year she hopes to raise $400.