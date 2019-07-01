Dubuque still dealing with tree damage after storms

Storms that blew through Dubuque on Sunday left plenty of tree damage.

Crews clear a fallen tree at the corner of 5th Street and Summit Street in Dubuque, Iowa on July 1, 2019 (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Winds measured at up to 76 mph knocked out power and left several roads impassable. Damage surveyors with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities found damage on Monday consistent with swaths of wind speeds in the 70 to 90 mph range.

Crews were out late last night as well as all day today working to clear the roads. Public Works Director John Klostermann said the worst damage is on the North end of town.

"The tree crews started to clean up the trees where the streets were totally blocked," Klostermann said. "We had some trees that were totally blocked, and they became the highest priority. And, then they worked down from there. A lot of the trees were tangled with electrical power lines."

While there were large trees that fell on the north end of town, the damage was scattered all across Dubuque.

Clean-up efforts are still underway.