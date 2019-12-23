Dubuque snowboarding, skiing group bringing special tool to the slopes

As the youngest rider on the mountain, Cam Atkins is always ready to "send it." That is, buckle on her snow boots, hop on a snowboard, and ride down one of Sundown Mountain's hills, riding over a box. She's almost 10-years-old and the youngest member of a new group in Dubuque called Midwest FreeRiders.

A Midwest FreeRiders member snowboards at Sundown Mountain in Dubuque on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

"I wasn't really great last year when I joined, but when I joined it just made me way better," Cam said.

Ben White started this group for that reason. While going to high school in Vermont, White was exposed to some of the best snowboarding facilities and coaches. He wanted to give these kids those same opportunities.

"I'm trying to bring that to here so these kids have a chance to follow their dreams," White said. "If they want to be in the X Games or the Olympics, something like that, we can make it happen."

Part of making that happen is learning and landing new tricks. While the kids like to do the rails and small jumps, they want to go even bigger.

"A lot of corks, rodeos, backflips, front flips, misty's, but a lot of corks," Midwest FreeRider member Dylan Fair rattles off everything he wants to learn this season.

It's that ambition that convinced White to fundraise for a tool that would help his students. It's called a BigAirBag.

"Basically they go up and they do a trick and they can ride down the bag, so it's like a slide almost, but it's inflated," White said.

It should keep the kids safe while they try out risky moves. The bag is 30 by 92 feet and shipping alone costs $8,000. White said he's been fundraising for the last year. The kids can't wait to try it out.

"That's one of the main reasons I joined," Fair said. "Just being able to progress like that without risking my body and like getting hurt."

Cam said, "If I fall it just won't hurt and then if I land the trick, I can go do it on a real jump."

White is unveiling the BigAirBag on Saturday, January 11, 2020. There will be an amateur- and pro-division competition.

The Midwest FreeRiders group is getting kids out of their comfort zones and keeping them active, no matter how young or good they are.