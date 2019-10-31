Dubuque snow removal company happy with early start to winter

There's one group of people who are excited about the early snowfall: seasonal employees.

Corey Koppes, the owner of KickGrass, a lawn service and snow removal company, said he can't remember the last time he was clearing streets in October. However, he's happy for the early start to the season.

There was a really slow start to the business last year, according to Koppes, but he said it picked up eventually.

He hopes that this trend continues throughout the winter.

"Well I hope we keep getting snow like this," he said. "It's a lot of fun. It gets us out and we have a great group of guys working for us, so I hope it keeps coming."

Koppes says snow-plowing is a competitive business in Dubuque, but one he really enjoys. He says all of the companies work well together and share information.