Dubuque seeks youth input on climate action plan

The city of Dubuque is turning its eyes to the youth of the town for input on the city's Climate Action Plan.

The city's Sustainability Department is encouraging young people in Dubuque to put together their own ideas on the climate issue. They hope to encourage the youth to share their opinions and make sure they are heard.

Students in the area agree that their voices are as important as anyone else's. Climate activist Jake Jansen believes that young people are the answer to the problem.

"It is going to impact us the most. If we have the opportunity to have kids, it is going to greatly impact our kids' future more than ours so it's a youth issue. Why not have the people that are going to be impacted the most lead on this issue?" Jansen said.

The city will host a Youth Climate Action Workshop on Sunday, February 17, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church to hear from students.