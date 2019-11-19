Dubuque scores high on LGBTQ equality index; advocate says work still needs to be done

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation evaluated cities across the country on their laws and policies protecting people in the LGBTQ community and released its findings on Tuesday as a score out of 100 possible points.

Main Street in Dubuque (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

The average score for Iowa is 86 out of 100, and Dubuque scored 100. The national average is 60.

Indigo Channing, a volunteer with many LGBTQ groups in Dubuque, agreed that Dubuque's policies are inclusive. However, they said the policies don't help people who aren't city employees, and that's where work still needs to be done.

For example, Channing said the homeless shelters in Dubuque aren't always accommodating to trans people. Channing had heard of trans women being sent to the men's shelters, and trans men being sent to the women's shelters.

The study gave Dubuque extra points for having an LGBTQ liaison. That role is filled by Human Rights Director Kelly Larson and Police Chief Mark Dalsing.

Channing said Dalsing filling that role could make some people uncomfortable.

"It's a little bit concerning, not specifically because it's not a role that he shouldn't be in, but you know when you're looking at a liaison from the city to different minority communities, it should probably be a member of those communities," Channing said.

Dubuque also got high marks for having transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits. But, Channing says it'd be difficult for an employee to use those benefits because there isn't healthcare for trans people in Dubuque.

"There's not really transgender healthcare in Dubuque. You have to travel to Iowa City or Cedar Rapids. Even if they're a city employee, they're a part of the population and that's kind of an inconvenience," Channing said.

Channing said there could also be more services in Dubuque to educate people about LGBTQ issues.

This study also gave Dubuque points for reporting hate crimes to the FBI and for having city employee domestic partner benefits.