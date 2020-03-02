Schools using "preventative approach" for COVID-19 in Dubuque

The Dubuque Community School District said it is monitoring illnesses to stay alert for possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

Officials with the Dubuque Community School District said their goal is to promote good hygiene and handwashing habits to prevent the spread of disease, such as coronavirus. Photo: March 2, 2020 (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The District is working closely with city, county, and state health departments. In the buildings, the number one goal is promoting healthy habits of both students and staff.

Officials said it's a day-by-day process to stay on top of the virus as news develops across the country.

"At this point we are really in a mode of promoting good hand washing, encouraging staff members and students to stay home when they are ill, and to be monitoring fever and vomiting type symptoms," Mike Cyze, communications officer for the Dubuque Community School District, said.

Cyze said in the days to come, the district will be sharing information with families and parents to keep those best practices up.