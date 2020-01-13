Dubuque schools aquatic center to reopen after repairs

High schools in Dubuque will be able to take advantage of a new multi-million dollar aquatic center after a lengthy construction process.

Crews work on the Dubuque School District's aquatic center in an undated photo (KCRG File)

On Saturday, January 18, 2020, the Dubuque School District will unveil its new aquatic center. The facility, which cost more than $9 million, passed its inspection last week.

Crews had to drain the old pool after the district discovered it was leaking 7,000 gallons of water per week and wasn't safe to use for competitions.

Both Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert used that pool, and had to split time at the YMCA last fall with Loras College.