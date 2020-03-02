Dubuque schools reworking gifted and at-risk programming

The Dubuque Community School District is working to better their at-risk and gifted students programs for the coming school year.

The district said it's had the programs for a while but now is the time to break them down and rebuild them to better fit student needs. A resource review is evaluating available space, teacher availability, and funds to best help the programs.

Superintendent Stan Rheingans said the main goal is to set students up for success after high school.

"We look at our gifted and talented programming and what do we offer our students to take them to the next level and help them really achieve at the highest level," Rheingans said. "We also look at our at-risk programming. Students that may have outside factors or something that may be hurting them from getting to graduation and what programs are in place to support them so they can maximize their potential and get to graduation."

Both the at-risk and gifted programs are looking to make sure students are as engaged as they can be in the classroom.