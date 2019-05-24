Dubuque river businesses hoping for busy holiday weekend despite flooded Mississippi

Heading into a holiday weekend, Dubuque river businesses are hoping for busy days, despite the high river.

The American Lady is docked on Friday, May 24 in Dubuque. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

The river has been above flood stage for weeks. On Friday, it was at a minor flood stage of about 17.4 feet.

"It's been a little difficult," Jeff Zumhof, service manager for the Dubuque Marina, said.

The marina is typically full with around 230 boats this time of year. However, at least half aren't in the water.

"We like to have everyone in by Memorial weekend, you know so everyone can come out with the families," Zumhof explained. "We just haven't been able to do it. You know, no one's been able to do it."

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary out of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin is warning boaters to use extreme caution when going out on the river this holiday weekend, due to large debris and swift current.

Zumhof said, "it is okay to go out boating but you don't need to be going fast. You know it's just cruising speed."

If you don't want to drive a boat, but still want to experience the river, another business in Dubuque is hoping for your patronage.

The American Lady offers cruises on its two-deck boat.

"Instead of being responsible for a lot of people on your own personal boat, go on a big boat like this," American Lady general manager Brian Neis said. "It's perfectly safe."

Even though it's still doing tours, the American Lady is also suffering from this weather.

"What we find is that when the river is high, people tend to stay away from the river. Everyone's been trained that flood waters are dangerous waters so stay away from the river," Neis said.

He said the American Lady experience is safe even in these conditions thanks to its experienced captain.

These businesses and others are hoping for the best this weekend and the rest of the season.

"We're keeping a positive attitude about it," Zumhof said.