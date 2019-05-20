Dubuque public pools scheduled to open this weekend

Keeping with the idea of Memorial Day weekend being the traditional start of the summer activity season, Dubuque public pools will be opening this weekend, city officials said on Monday.

Both the Sutton and Flora pools will have special hours of operation during the holiday weekend, weather-permitting, with full hours of operation beginning on June 8.

The pools will open on Saturday, May 25 until Monday, May 27. A period for water walkers and adult lap swimmers will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by open swimming from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Hours for Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, June 7 will vary, and interested swimmers are encouraged to call 563-589-4263 or visit this website for more information.