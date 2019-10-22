Dubuque public library sets up recording booth for patron use

People can now record podcasts or music at the public library in Dubuque.

The Carnegie-Stout Public Library recently set up a recording studio, called the "WhisperRoom." The room is soundproof and has professional audio gear.

Library Director Susan Henricks says the $12,000 space was partially paid for with grants. She said the library wanted to set one up to offer yet another unique service to its customers.

"There are other sound-deadening booths in town," Henricks said. "There might be a cost associated with them. So this way we're able to experience it, use it, and do so at no charge."

Henricks said many people have already used the space. People can call the library's Maker Space at (563) 589-4225 to reserve a time to use it.