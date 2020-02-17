Dubuque proclaims March 2 as "Bruce Aune Day"

On Monday, the Dubuque City Council proclaimed March 2, 2020 as Bruce Aune Day.

Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol presents Bruce Aune with the official proclamation for Bruce Aune Day on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Dubuque. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

As you may know, Bruce is retiring next month after more than 30 years here at KCRG-TV9. Bruce summed it up himself as a bittersweet experience.

"Some days it feels like it's been a long time," Aune said. "Other days it feels like 34 years have just flown by and most of the time it's the flown-by aspect of it. But I am looking forward to retirement. I've hit 70 years old and it's time."

Gov. Kim Reynolds had previously declared March 2 as Bruce Aune Day in the state of Iowa.