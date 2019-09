Police in Dubuque are asking for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Just before 2:00 p.m. on August 8, 2019, a man allegedly shoplifted merchandise at a Best Buy, located at 801 Wacker Drive. Dubuque Police have been unable to identify or locate the man.

He may have been associated with a black Ford that was seen in the parking lot.

Anybody with information is urged to contact the Dubuque Police Department.