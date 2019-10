Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in identifying recent shoplifting suspects.

Dubuque Police are asking for any information about two men who allegedly took merchandise from the Hobby Lobby at 3925 Dodge Street.

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 25, at around 4:00 p.m.

Persons with information may call Dubuque Police dispatch at (563) 589-4415 or Dubuque and Jo Daviess County CrimeStoppers at (563) 588-0714.