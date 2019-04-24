Dubuque police say meth made officer sick; officials say meth use on the rise in Iowa

Dubuque police say they now know what caused an officer to become ill while he was searching an apartment earlier this month. The state lab discovered the white, powdery substance the officer came across was meth.

Dubuque police initially responded for a disturbance at an apartment on Central Ave. There they arrested Nathan Chapman for domestic assault causing injury. While on the scene, officers saw drug paraphernalia They received a warrant to search the house and that's when the officer encountered the powdery substance that tested as meth. Police then additionally charged Chapman for possession of a controlled substance.

While many people suspected the white, powdery substance might have been heroin, Lieutenant Joe Messerich said it's not surprising it was meth.

"The meth problem has not gone away," he said.

"I would say it’s a problem in Dubuque, I would say it’s a problem in other communities as well. You know, meth is kind of resurged," he added.

Deb Prier, executive director at Substance Abuse Services Center (SASC), agrees with Messerich. She conducted a study in 2018 to examine meth-use in Iowa. She found meth-related deaths are increasing.

“In 2017, there were 96 meth-related deaths in Iowa, compared to only 49 in 2013," she said.

Prier and Messerich both assume it's on the rise because of accessibility.

"It’s definitely cheaper than what it used to be, I think it’s higher quality than what it used to be back in the early 90s, 80s," Prier said.

Messerich said the officer that came across the meth is fine and back to work. He says his officers will always use caution when they aren't sure what substance they're dealing with.

"We have to treat each substance as the dangerous substance that it probably is," Messerich said.