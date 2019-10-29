Dubuque police respond to 11 crashes Tuesday morning

The Dubuque Police Department said it responded to 11 crashes involving 42 vehicles Tuesday morning.

Four people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the police department said in a Facebook post.

"Moral of this story....winter is here, even if the roads don't look icy, there is a chance there will be icy spots (particularly on bridges and elevated highways)," the post said.

One crash shut down Highway 61 between the Mississippi River Bridge and Highway 52. Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries.