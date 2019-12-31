Dubuque police patrolling bar districts on New Year's Eve

As people ring in the new year tonight, law officers in eastern Iowa will be out patrolling the streets and roads.

Someone pours a beer on New Year's Eve 2018 in Dubuque. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

In Dubuque, Police Lieutenant Joe Messerich said officers will focus on areas around busy bars and restaurants. Officers want everyone to have a fun and safe night, but he said they typically see an uptick in drunk driving, public intoxication, and fighting.

Messerich encourages people to plan for the end of their night before going out.

"it's just important for people to remember to be safe," Messerich said. "Use rideshare, use taxis, designate a designated sober driver, and just be alert out there because not everybody is responsible on New Year's Eve. So you might be doing everything right, and that drunk might still run through the red light and tag you."

Messerich said the department has normal staffing tonight but will have officers to call in if needed.