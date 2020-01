The Dubuque Police Department is asking for help in finding suspects related to a theft at a Hy-Vee.

The incident happened on December 6th, 2019, around 9:24 p.m., at the Hy-Vee at 3500 Dodge Street in Dubuque.

The attached picture is of two people that the police believe allegedly committed theft at the store. Police also say that the suspects may be in a red truck.

If you have any information submit information here:https://www.cityofdubuque.org/2135/ID4PD