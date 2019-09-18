Dubuque police look for woman accused of attacking her ex three times in one day

Police in Dubuque are looking for a woman wanted on attempted murder charges after authorities said she attacked her ex-boyfriend three times in one day.

According to a police report, Tanetra Giles, 28, attacked her ex-boyfriend two different times Sunday. She stabbed him in the elbow with a knife during the first attack, and in the second attack, she assaulted him with a glass bottle.

Later in the day, police said Giles broke down her ex-boyfriend's door and began attacking his current girlfriend. Giles then threatened her ex.

A warrant has been issued for Giles' arrest. She also faces domestic assault and harassment trials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415.

KCRG-TV9 is working to get Giles' mugshot.