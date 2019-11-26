Dubuque police "arresting hunger" with Thanksgiving meal giveaway

The Dubuque Police Department handed out Thanksgiving meal kits on Tuesday as part of a state-wide campaign called Arresting Hunger.

The Dubuque Police Department handed out these Thanksgiving meal kits on Tuesday, November 26. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

Officers handed out 100 meals at the Law Enforcement Center and made deliveries around town. The kits included pork roasts, canned vegetables, and stuffing.

This program originated with a partnership between Iowa State Patrol and Food Bank Iowa. A few years ago, the Dubuque police officers got involved.

Officer Kurt Rosenthal said he's happy to help deliver a record number of meals this year across Iowa.

"The Iowa Pork Producers Association donated a pile of pork roasts for the program, and instead of 150 families receiving meals in Iowa, that jumped up to 800," Rosenthal explained.

In past years, Rosenthal says the officers were only able to hand out a dozen meals in Dubuque.

Law enforcement agencies across the state raise money for this campaign.