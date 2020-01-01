Dubuque police are investigating two shootings on New Year's Day

Dubuque police said they are investigating two shootings on New Year's Day.

Officers responded to the first call at 2:05 a.m. on the city's north side. That was near the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Police did not release any information regarding injuries at this time.

Officers responded to another call that came in from the city's west side. That call came in at 3:22 a.m. from the 1000 block of Walnut Avenue between West 11th Street and University Avenue. Police said one person is injured.