Dubuque police: Cedar Cross Road could be closed for up to 8 hours

Dubuque police say Cedar Cross Road could be shut down for up to 8 hours as they clean up an accident.

Dubuque police and fire were called to the 500 block of Cedar Cross Road just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning after a truck hit a power pole, sending wires to the ground.

Lt. Joe Messerich says the two people in the truck were uninjured, but the road is closed and could remain closed for up to 8 hours as crews work to make the road safe.

Stay with KCRG-TV9 for updates as they become available.