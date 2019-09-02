Dubuque paramedics leave for Florida for Hurricane Dorian relief

A group of paramedics from Paramount Ambulance in Dubuque left for Florida on Monday afternoon to respond to Hurricane Dorian.

(From left to right) Colton Pauls, Molly Heim, Tyler Coble, and Andy Ney pose for a picture before they leave Dubuque to drive to Lake City, Florida to prepare for Hurricane Dorian relief. (Allison Wong/KCRG)

Andy Ney, Paramount's strategic developer, said he and three other employees are headed for Lake City, Florida. The call to action came from American Medical Response, a national company that provides medical transportation. Ney said he got connected with the company after Hurrican Harvey hit.

"We got some contracts singed and we got in their dashboard to be available as resources," Ney explained.

"On Friday we were set at the alert level, which means we need to get stuff prepared," Ney added. "There’s a 72-hour packing list of what you should have in your trucks, and we got ready to go. So here we’re heading out now.”

Two ambulances are filled with "quadruple" the number of supplies they'd normally have, according to Ney.

“IV’s, catheters, IV fluids, tubing, different trauma gauze stuff, electrodes for cardiac monitors, defibrillation pads, stuff like that that if we get into the 911 system down there we have to be prepared for all of that stuff," Ney said.

Critical Care Paramedic Molly Heim said she's never had experience responding to disasters like Hurricane Dorian.

"I have no idea what to expect," Heim said. "Probably nervous, but excited. But we do this every day anyway, so we’re just doing it in a different location so I think we’ll be okay.”

Ney said Paramount gets reimbursed for their time, resources and fuel. They could be gone for up to two weeks.

"I’m excited about it. It’s a good experience that I want to be able to share with our people that work here and everything and it should be pretty cool to follow on our Facebook page," Ney said.