Dubuque opening its Housing Choice Voucher program waiting list Tuesday

Thousands of Iowans across the state use vouchers from the federal government to help pay some of their rent. All day on Tuesday, people have an opportunity to get on Dubuque's Housing Choice Voucher program waiting list for the first time in more than a year.

The City of Dubuque is opening its Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as Section 8, waiting list on Tuesday, July 9. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The last time Dubuque's list was open was in February 2018. The city opened it for seven days, and 1,500 people applied for 1,000 spots.

While the list is open on Tuesday, July 9, the city will have 50 spots available. Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said if more than 50 people apply, applicants will be randomly selected.

"You can apply at midnight or you can apply basically at 11:59 pm and you would have the same chance at getting on the list as anyone that applied throughout the day," Steger explained.

Instead of waiting another year to open the list again, Steger said the city will now open it on the second Tuesday of each month.

"We're seeing that helps people that may be a little bit more transient in their phone number, etc., that if they are on the waiting list and don't get pulled or get pulled but they didn't answer, they can get back on it quicker, faster, and they can apply more often," said Steger.

A nonprofit in Dubuque called Opening Doors has made sure its residents knew the list was opening and how to apply. The Teresa Shelter, which is operated by Opening Doors, is experiencing some of its busiest months in the organization's 19 years. Now more than ever, it's critical residents get connected to affordable housing.

"A lot of our ladies will just stay with us until some form of a housing option comes open," Executive Director Carol Gebhart said.

When the city announced the Housing Choice Voucher program waiting list would open up, Teresa Shelter employees posted the message at the shelter.

"It's always great news for our residents because anytime there's more available, affordable housing, that's a very good thing," Gebhart said. "It makes our ladies excited and hopeful and hopefully less time at the shelter and quicker into a new home."

People can apply for a voucher online or in person at the housing office in the Historic Federal Building. For more information, click here.