Dubuque officials looking for dog involved in biting incident

Dubuque health officials are looking for a dog reportedly involved in a biting incident last Friday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Dollar General parking lot at 605 W. Locust Street, according to information from the City of Dubuque Health Services Department.

The dog, described as a black and white Pit Bull Terrier or Pit Bull mix with missing patches of hair, was with its owner at the time of the incident and wearing a collar with tags. The health department said it needs to find the dog in order to verify its health and vaccination status.

Its owner is described as a white man, wearing blue pants, a gray shirt and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 589-4185.