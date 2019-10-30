Dubuque offering free bus rides for voters

The city of Dubuque wants to make sure more people have access to polls for city and school elections. Polling is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5 across the state.

Jule buses stop at the JFK Transit Center for passenger route changes.

Jule, the city's bus service, is offering free rides to voters on election day. Voters do have to sign up in advance to get a “Ride to Vote” pass.

To sign up for a pass, contact Jule by phone at (563)589-4196 or email transit@cityofdubuque.org.