Dubuque nurse to be honored for saving man's life during Iowa-Nebraska game

This weekend at the Iowa-Nebraska game, a Dubuque nurse is being honored for saving a man's life.

Katie Gudenkauf, of Dubuque, will be honored at the 2019 Hy-Vee Heroes Game between the University of Iowa and University of Nebraska football teams on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Katie Gudenkauf will be recognized as Iowa's 2019 citizen hero for helping Jake Tebbe. In March, Tebbe was playing soccer at Clarke University when he collapsed.

Gudenkauf acted quickly and discovered he didn't have a pulse. She asked for an AED and began shocks. When the EMT's arrived and took over, Tebbe had a pulse once again.

Gudenkauf says it's surreal being recognized for this.

"You help people every day whether it's in the clinic or hospital in the medical profession and sometimes you don't get a thank you, sometimes you do. It's just the way it is and that's part of the profession. So to be recognized is weird, I'm not going to lie," Gudenkauf said.

She's leaving on Thursday night for the Friday game in Lincoln, Nebraska, which starts at 1:30 p.m. The honor will happen during halftime.